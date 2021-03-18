During the Tiktokers contest, the rivals, much commented sequence of This is war, Johanna San Miguel got all the attention, since she returned to interpret ‘Queca’ and starred in a fun reunion with ‘Wendy’.

The host of the EEG program remembered her beloved character from Pataclaun and surprised everyone with a tremendous performance by donning the famous red nose.

How did the encounter between ‘Queca’ and ‘Wendy‘? It turns out that Wendy Buitrón, a Peruvian tiktoker, came to Esto es guerra to challenge one of Tiktokers’ competitors, the rivals, and stay in reality. The young woman appeared disguised as ‘Wendy Janet’ and this was taken advantage of by Johanna san miguel to re-characterize ‘Queca’.

On the sequence, Paloma Fiuza is the only warrior who remains in the challengers’ chair of the contest. It transcends that, in the next edition, the Brazilian will face the tiktoker Bryana Pastor.

EEG: Yahaira Plasencia loses in TikTok battle

To the surprise of many, Yahaira Plasencia was defeated by the influencer Leo Otero in the sequence TikTok from the reality show This is war, last Tuesday, March 16.

It was María Pía Copello, in her capacity as jury, who chose the young man over the interpreter of “And I said no to him”.

This sequence was born with the purpose of confronting the members of This is war with well-known influencers, who have a large number of followers on TikTok, with dances.

Johanna San Miguel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.