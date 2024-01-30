Christian Domínguez, a Peruvian public figure and singer, is at the center of media attention after being caught in a compromising ampay, which revealed his infidelity to his partner, Pamela Franco. Regarding the topic, Johanna San Miguel, television presenter, has revealed that the cumbiambero may not continue on the program 'América hoy' despite the fact that his continuity was announced a few days ago. The incident involving Mary Moncada It has caused all kinds of comments and has questioned Domínguez's permanence on the morning show.

What happened to Christian Domínguez?

Christian Domínguez has been the protagonist of a recent ampay after being captured along with Mary Moncada in an intimate situation. This situation exposed his infidelity to Pamela Franco, his current partner and mother of his last daughter. The situation has attracted the attention of the press, thanks to the fact that the well-known entertainment journalist Magaly Medina He presented an extensive report in his program.

According to the report from 'Magaly TV, the firm', both characters would have started communicating since June 2023. As support, they exposed some conversations between the singer and the woman. Even in some videos on Mary's account, you can see the occasion when Domínguez dedicated a song to her in one of her performances with her orchestra.

For her part, Magaly Medina questioned Christian's behavior, since it is not the first time that he has been the protagonist of an act of infidelity: “I think he has a maximum of three years, his heart does not allow him to continue loving a woman in the long term. He must have some kind of problem. They should send him to therapy to find out what makes him not “can love and respect a person”he sentenced.

Will Christian Domínguez no longer be in 'America Today'?

Johanna San Miguelduring the recent edition of 'This is war', touched on the topic of Christian Domínguez's notorious ampay and hinted that the Peruvian showbiz character might not continue in 'America today' after being caught having intimacy with Mary Moncada. The actress continued to generate uncertainty about the television future of the singer of the International Grand Orchestra on television screens.

Nobody expected that the host of 'This is war' would affirm that the artist would no longer continue working alongside Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and Edson Dávila. “They have dated me, we are on América TV and everyone here finds out. On Monday he was in a promotion for 'America Today' and they told me that Christian is no longer there. Will it be true? We're going to see that on Monday.“, he expressed live.

Christian Domínguez could be left out of América TV.

“Armando Tafur, who is my friend and colleague, who I have worked with him so many times, producer of 'America Today', I send you a hug, because you must be going through a difficult time, to Ethel too.”“added the reality show host.

