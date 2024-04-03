Johanna San Miguel, a prominent actress and host, is no stranger to the lights of controversy and public opinion. Her love life, particularly the past romance she had with Stefano Salvini, caught the attention of many, which showed a wave of prejudices and comments due to the difference in their ages. Now, the presenter of 'This is war' returns to the theater for a show in which she will touch on some songs that made her the protagonist of covers, but this time in the style of her character 'Queca'.

How was the romance between Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini?

In 2014, during the filming of the Peruvian film 'A los 40', released in May of that same year, Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini They coincided by playing a couple with a notable age difference, a detail that surprisingly became a reality off-screen.

The cameras of Latina's 'Amor, Amor, Amor' show captured the two as they shared a passionate kiss in a nightclub. At that time, Salvini was 22 years old, while San Miguel was 47. The bond between the two was quickly cut short as a result of the controversy and media commotion that began to arise around their relationship.

However, in an Instagram live made by Stefano Salvini in 2022, the actor expressed his admiration for the presenter and assured that he had fond memories of San Miguel. Likewise, she has shared similar feelings and fondly remembers the brief period they shared together.

Was Johanna San Miguel affected by prejudice?

Social prejudices deeply marked San Miguel and pushed her into a depression that affected her for three weeks. However, with the unconditional support of her family and an inner strength forged over the years, she managed to overcome this difficult episode.

Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini acted together in a national film. Photo: LR composition/broadcast/America TV

“I have an endless list (of prejudices that I experienced). I have never fit within the format of the typical Lima girl. I was with a young man and they almost burned me alive or I have also been attacked for what I wear or don't wear (…) I'm 56 years old and I already understand (the criticism). Of course (he had depression). I cried for three weeks, but thank God I have a wonderful mother where I can shelter and knows how to listen.“he declared to Trome.

Will Johanna San Miguel have a sole proprietorship?

'Sit down, ma'am.' It promises to be a revealing show, where Johanna San Miguel, far from being intimidated, faces the ghosts of prejudice and criticism. With a mix of humor and reflection, the actress seeks to offer a fresh and challenging perspective on what it means to be an aging woman in today's society.

This one-man show will not only serve as a personal catharsis, but also as a platform to discuss the social change necessary to overcome the labels and limitations imposed by outdated preconceptions.

