Johanna San Miguel again attacked the ‘ex-warrior’ Nicola Porcella. The also model was part of the Guerreros México team in the last versus against Esto es guerra Perú, but the Peruvian driver claimed that he did not compete in any game. Now, San Miguel face Porcella again .

In today’s edition of This is War, the program began with messages from the reality pair in Puerto Rico. Participants of the competition program mocked the performance of the Peruvian ‘warriors’ in Mexico. Given this, the host challenged the team from the North American island to come to Peru.

Gian Piero Díaz added that Puerto Ricans would have sent his video “So that we know they exist”. Johanna agreed with her partner and added that “what exists is This is Peru war.” In addition, he mentioned the end of the Mexican version.

“Is this war in Mexico? It’s over. Game over. They are gone, it’s over. Nicola Porcella, what are you going to do there? “

Johanna even took off one of her heels, as she kept asking. “What are you going to do there, Nicola Porcella?” He questioned. “I have seen your photo with your car on your Instagram. Ya, showed, cool. Now wath more? “Inquired the driver.

Concealing his laughter, Gian Piero replied to his partner that Porcella would then go to This is War Puerto Rico, and when that series ends he would go to This is War Colombia. They also joked by saying that, when that is over, the reality boy would return to Peru and then travel to Bolivia and start another version of the competition program there.

Alternatives between Johanna and Nicola

When EEG Peru competed against Guerreros México, Johanna san miguel He claimed live the lack of participation of Nicola Porcella , who despite being on the set did not join the games.

“What I want to see is when Nicola Porcella is going to play. It is what we are waiting for. What time are you going to play?“Asked the driver. The model replied that he was waiting for indications from his producer to join.

Afterwards, Johanna spoke at America shows to answer Nicola. “I can’t take it anymore, I want to hang Nicola Porcella. Are you Mexican now? Locate yourself “ he lunged.