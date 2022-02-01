Johanna San Miguel He used his social networks to comment on the political events that our country is going through. The host of Esto es Habacilar is no stranger to speaking out about the country’s situation, since since the 2021 general elections she has used her reach as an opinion leader to express her thoughts to her followers and friends.

It is not a secret that the presenter does not agree with the political tint of President Pedro Castillo or the political group Peru Libre. Therefore, upon learning that the head of state made the radical decision to make a change in the ministerial cabinet, he went as usual to his social networks to demonstrate.

The television figure shared a screenshot of a tweet by Mónica Sánchez in which the interpreter commented on the letter of resignation of the former president of the Council of Ministers and the actions of the president, which according to her words, was not optimal .

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Castillo: reactions of journalists on Twitter to the decision to renew the cabinet

Johanna San Miguel disagrees with Mónica Sánchez’s opinion

“We knew it would be difficult, but the levels of irresponsibility and ineptitude of his management have no justification, Mr. President,” read the publication of the actress from Back to the neighborhood.

Johanna San Miguel took this comment and, through her Instagram stories, responded. “Did we know it was hard? It was a mess, we knew that”, rebuked Roger del Águila’s driving partner, showing her displeasure at what was previously limited by Sánchez.

Johanna San Miguel disapproves of decisions made by Pedro Castillo. Photo: Instagram

Sebastián Rubio regrets Pedro Castillo’s decision to reform the cabinet

Pedro Castillo announced on the afternoon of this January 31 that he will form a new cabinet. As a result of this, there have been several television figures who have come out to demonstrate about the fact, alleging that with this decision the uncertainty and political instability only increases.

One of them was Sebastián Rubio, who through his Twitter account, questioned the measure ordered by the president. “And now how many days will we be without a cabinet? With a pandemic on top, a state of emergency due to citizen insecurity, the upcoming start of classes and an environmental catastrophe caused by Repsol. Bad time to put on a fit, Pedro Castillo ”, wrote the actor from the TV series Back to the neighborhood.