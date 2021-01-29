This is war started a new season with several familiar faces. One of them was Johanna san miguel, who returned to the show after a six-year absence.

The driver returned in style and was well received by Gian Piero Diaz, your mic buddy.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity, it is a second chance for me. I’m at my house back ”, he commented after stepping on the set of This is war.

Given this, Johanna San Miguel spoke with América shows to tell about her experience working with the actor.

The former jury of I am, assured that she felt very comfortable sharing the driving with Gian Piero Díaz, since with him there is trust, respect and humor.

“I am very happy and adapted. I have a supermate on my side who gives me space, gives me that confidence that is Gian Piero and that’s incredible. Piero’s generosity towards me has caught my attention and you don’t see much of that ”, he commented.

“That has made me feel comfortable, we have spliced ​​to touch, we have had chemistry, we have the same humor, we laugh a lot and there will always be an attitude of respect beyond the competition ”, he added Johanna san miguel, who revealed his desire to take the cup of This is War.

Regarding other aspects of her life, the actress also indicated that, for the moment, she is focused on her career and her son.

“I am totally committed to my work and my motherhood. I have no time, no head, no energy, no desire and it makes me very lazy, “he said.

