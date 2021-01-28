During the broadcast on Wednesday, January 27, the hosts of the program This is war continued with the presentation of the competitors that will be part of the new summer season 2021. Johanna san miguel He admitted that he would like to see several of the former contestants, as he returned to reality after five years.

“I am worried because there are several missing that, honestly, I have not been here for five years and I thought I was going to find them. I see that there are two left (to be presented), so there are some that I think I will not see this season ”, commented the remembered Queca interpreter.

Gian Piero Díaz asked his partner about the faces that he would like to see again on the set of América TV and the popular ‘Mama Leona’ quickly enlisted her favorite warriors. “Speaking of the origin and with two places missing, who would you have to bring? Thinking that the season is called The Origin ”, asked the driver.

“TO Michelle Soifer, Rafael Cardozo placeholder image, Gino Pesaressi and Nicola Porcella (…). Not seeing all of them does make me feel a little sad, ”replied Johanna San Miguel. While the representative of ‘The combatants’ mentioned Gino Assereto, Mario Irivarren, Ignacio Baladán, Luciana Fuster and Vania Bludau as the participants that he would like to have on his team.

“It is no news to anyone that Vania is in Lima with Mario. In fact, there was a lot of talk about the possibility that she was here, ”added Díaz.

