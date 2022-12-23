The driver johanna san michael is very happy after the triumph of the Warriors in the final of “EEG”, after winning the last and demanding circuit of the program. That is why “Mama Leona” used her Instagram account to give a thank you message after her team won the cup for 10 years of the América TV competition reality show. However, she also left a warning to her detractors, who consider that there was favoritism.

“They say that loving what you do is a blessing. How true. I am an actress, that is my essence and I love theater, I am also a warrior outside and inside ‘EEG’. I don’t change the adrenaline that I experience every day cheering on my team for anything. It makes me feel alive and that makes me happy. . They would have to be there to know what we live every night. Today we win and celebrate, but that’s not important. This post is to thank my team and the entire fandom,” she wrote.

Los Guerreros were crowned champions of the 2022 “EEG” season. Photo: composition LR/ América TV.

Johanna San Miguel threatens to block her haters

After the end of “EEG”, Johanna San Miguel spoke after some comments came out that claimed that there was favoritism for one of the two teams. For this reason, the remembered Queca sent a message to her haters who seek to detract from the coronation of the Warriors.

“Haters, don’t waste time commenting because you will be deleted. kisses (kisses) ”, Was part of what Renzo Schuller’s partner expressed in her most recent publication on her official Instagram account.

Johanna San Miguel is very happy with the triumph of the ‘warriors’. Photo: Instagram/ Johanna San Miguel.

Johanna San Miguel responded to accusations by Alejandra Baigorria about “EEG”

The host johanna san michael He responded loud and clear after the accusations of Alejandra Baigorria, who assured that there were preferences in the production after they unfairly sanctioned Said Palao in one of the circuits one day before the final of “EEG”.

“Here things have to be clear and under no circumstances are we going to detract from Hugo’s work ”, Said the “Mother Lioness” when defending her “warriors” after the negative comments they received.

Johanna San Miguel denounced harassment on social networks

A few weeks ago, johanna san michael He used his Facebook account to report that he was the victim of harassment by a subject who constantly sent him risqué messages. Therefore, she decided to expose the situation to his followers.

“ I always try not to pay much attention when risqué situations are suggested to me. Although it is true in the Face one can have an opinion, everything has a limit. ”, says part of the text written by the host of “EEG”.