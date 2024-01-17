Seeing a photo of her father, José San Miguel Mejía, on his wedding day with her mother, Silvia María Dammert Herrera, Johanna was filled with joy. The presenter of 'This is war' could not contain her emotion when showing the old image of her father, who is already on this Earth.

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel and Raúl Carpena had a strong exchange of words: “Katia is funnier”

What did Johanna San Miguel say about her father?

Johanna San Miguel showed her parents in her Instagram stories, but she particularly stopped at the image of her father to comment with great emotion. “They brought me this photo of my dad when he married my mom. Look at that face, those eyes, beautiful, beautiful,” said.

YOU CAN SEE: Katia Palma attacks Johanna San Miguel: “Let her give thanks to 'I am' who unearthed her”

Johanna San Miguel speaks after the death of her father

Johanna San Miguel was invited to the program 'Mande qué mande' in 2023 and could not help but break down when talking about her father, who had been dead for one year. “Today we honor you, sweet daddy. The whole family honors you with all our love, that's why when they talk about this topic I truly tell you that when you have your dad close or your mom close or your grandmother close or your family, hug him! Because you never know, you close your eyes and open your eyes and he is no longer there and you stopped telling him so many things.”he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel outraged by case of animal abuse in La Victoria: “Use a strong hand”

Johanna San Miguel received an unexpected surprise from her family on television

Johanna San Miguel She was also invited to 'Mande qué mande' in the special edition for 'Mother's Day', and she did not imagine receiving a tremendous tribute from the production in which her family members were the protagonists. “You are the most sincere and faithful person I can meet. “I love you so much,” said one of them.

With a broken voice and emotions on the surface, the presenter expressed: “Normally, my brothers don't appear on television, so it's an unexpected gesture, it's a surprise. “I have a wonderful family, I am lucky (…) My mother is my hero”.

Likewise, her brother Carlos Eduardo highlighted her quality as a person and how she does her job as a mother: “Continue to be that mature girl that you are and that makes your mother, us, your siblings and especially your son Paulo very happy.”

#Johanna #San #Miguel #moved #remembers #father #face #eyes #beautiful