johanna san michael she took a break from her job as the host of “Esto es guerra” and goes out to a party with a group of friends to have fun. However, the TV presenter did not count on the reporters from “Magaly TV, the firm” they would be spying on her from afar, both inside and outside a well-known nightclub in Barranco. As seen in the report, the popular “mom lioness” left the place at 2.17 am after dancing with her friends and drinking the odd beer.

But the moment that most caught the attention of the viewers was when Johanna San Miguel touched the car window of the ‘urracos’ who were following each of her steps, but she had no response and continued on her way looking for a taxi that return her home. Magaly Medina supported the blonde and assured that she had every right to have fun with her.

