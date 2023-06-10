In the last edition of “This is war”, Broadcast this Friday, June 9, the drivers spoke about what happened to Patricio Parodi, who was expelled at the request of Rafael Cardozo after his return to reality. About, Renzo Schuller He asked the production if a new entry can demand in his contract that one of the warriors be eliminated, as the Brazilian did with the popular ‘Pato’. “If possible. When I returned to the program, I asked for something specific and they complied with it,” he said. johanna san michael.

Given this, ‘Mister G’ asked the popular ‘Queca’ a curious question. “If tomorrow the production makes you drive with Katia Palma, Would you accept?”, the voice-over of “EEG” specified. “Of course I do. What’s more, I’m waiting for her here, “commented San Miguel.” But she said that before driving with you, she takes tinder, “said the narrator of the program. “No problem, I’ll wait for her with a glass of thinner. She takes it and then we drive together”was the forceful response of the Renzo Schuller’s partner.

What did Katia Palma say about driving with Johanna San Miguel?

Katia Palma was invited to the “Love and Fire” program to give her version of the alleged mistreatment she would have had with Johanna San Miguel when they worked together. She said that for her part, she has no idea what the “EEG” figure refers to.

“In ‘I am’ they have always let me be, they have never imposed anything on me. The question must be asked of her, what made her uncomfortable? Because her response is not forceful (because later she jokes) ”,Katia Palma said at the beginning.

Later, ‘Peluchín’ asked him if he would be interested in hosting the América TV program with ‘Chata’, if they asked him to. The actress’s response made the driver laugh. “I prefer to take tiner,” she remarked.

