Johanna San Miguel returned as host of This is War in this new season. The actress met again with the competitors, who were glad to see her once again.

As you remember, she He resigned from the América TV program in 2015. During his departure from the show, he was part of the jury of Yo soy.

Now, he stepped on the reality set again after 6 years. Upon entering, he could not hide his joy at being reunited with some competitors such as Mario Hart, Melissa Loza, Yaco Eskenazi and Angie Arizaga.

So too, he was excited to see Gian Piero Diaz, who for security reasons could not approach to hug her.

Johanna san miguel becomes the second host of the competition program. It is yet to be revealed who the other two presenters will be added, according to the reality show.

The words of Johanna San Miguel after his admission

After her reappearance, the actress thanked the production for giving her one more chance in the television space of America TV.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity, it is a second chance for me. I’m back home (…) It’s a pleasure to be with Gian Piero ”, said the remembered ‘Queca’ from Pataclaun.

Minutes prior to your announcement, Rodrigo Gonzalez He anticipated the appearance of Johanna San Miguel in his social networks. He shared the artist’s transit pass, where she introduced herself as an EEG conductor.

