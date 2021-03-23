Johanna San Miguel and her son Paulo did a fun live broadcast on Instagram. During the link, to which hundreds of followers of the host of This is war, both surprised users with their responses.

At one point, one of the netizens asked the young man if he planned to become a reality boy on the competition show that airs on América TV. Immediately afterwards, the son of the comic actress sent a strong message.

He ruled out being part of This is War in the future, because in exchange for the fame that appearing on national television would give him, he prefers to pursue a professional career.

“Paulo, are you a warrior? No, I am not a warrior, I like medicine, I am going to study medicine, I am not going to enter This is war, I am very sorry, ”said Johanna San Miguel’s son.

Then, another follower of the reality show host asked her about Rosángela Espinoza and Pancho Rodríguez. After reading the question, Paulo intervened to say: “Who will it be!” Everything indicates that the actress’s heir is not a fan of the television segment.

On the other hand, both referred to the actor Stefano salvini, who had a loving relationship with Johanna San Miguel several years ago. “They were good people,” mentioned the presenter’s only son.

Johanna San Miguel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.