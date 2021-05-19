Johanna san miguel regretted that Yaco Eskenazi has decided to leave the competition of This is war. During the broadcast of this Tuesday, May 18, the leader of the ‘warriors’ announced his departure from the program.

Given this, the host of América Televisión could not contain her tears and she was very affected. Once calm, she turned to her colleague to express her grief.

“I really wasn’t prepared for what we’ve all heard right now. I think that everyone knows perfectly how much love I have for Yaco , beyond being a captain, but as a person, “said the actress.

Johanna San Miguel wishes Yaco Eskenazi success

Also, he revealed that he was one of the reasons why he returned to reality. In that sense, he did not agree with the decision; However, she wished Natalie Vértiz’s husband the best.

“It doesn’t make me happy, actually, I am very very sad because we are going to miss you a lot Yaquito and that breaks my heart, “he said. Johanna San Miguel.

“ One of the things I came back for was because you were going to be here too However, as I love you, as I love you so much, your wife and your children, I let you go and allow that with all the love that I have for you as a friend, that you look for your dreams and that you be very happy, “he added.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.