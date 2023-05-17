The competition reality show host “This is war”, Johanna San Miguel, starred in an embarrassing moment during a commercial break. This event happened when the television host tried to do a dance pirouette with the help of pancho rodriguez who ended up playing a prank on him with Renzo Schuller. In this sense, both figures put the popular “Queca” in a garbage can. It should be noted that this episode was taken with humor by the also comedian.

Through their social networks, San Miguel He referred to this embarrassing moment. “I always dreamed of dancing… and my dream came true”, wrote the actress in a post on her Instagram account, in which her followers and friends did not hesitate to laugh at what happened.

#Johanna #San #Miguel #ends #garbage #joke #Pancho #Rodríguez #Renzo #Schuller