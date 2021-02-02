Johanna San Miguel was surprised to confess that she would have no problems sharing the driving of This is war with Jasmine Pinedo.

During an interview with En boca de todos, the new EEG 2021 animator praised the role that the popular ‘Chinita’ played as a reality show host throughout 2020.

“Jasmine is a super driver, she has a career, she is super young and she has started off on the right foot. Starting to take This is War is not easy, it is a ‘monster’ EEG ”, he commented.

Johanna san miguel emphasized that the possible reunion with Jazmín Pinedo in EEG It depends a lot on the approach that the producers give to the program. In that sense, he also left open the possibility of meeting with Mathías Brivio on the América TV reality show.

“If I would have liked to drive with her and who knows what could happen at some point, we cannot know that. This is War is changing, it is mutating, look at me, after five years I have returned, Mathías could return ”, he said.

As it is remembered, Johanna San Miguel and Mathías Brivio were in charge of conducting This is War when the reality show came to television for the first time.

Johanna San Miguel always wanted to return to This is war

Johanna San Miguel confessed that she always wanted to return to Esto es guerra as a presenter, since she considers América TV as her second home.

“I always wanted to go back, but for reasons A or B there was no time, and returning home is incredible … Your house, your home, your family, is your first home, but the place where you work is your second home, “he said.

Johanna San Miguel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.