The driver johanna st michael not going through a good time. This Sunday he used his account Facebook to make a public complaint. She accuses a subject of harassing her through messages with risqué content. Likewise, she took the opportunity to remind her followers that no one should allow this type of action.

“I always try not to pay much attention when risqué situations are suggested to me. Although it is true in the Face one can comment, everything has a limit.” Says the first part of the text published by the presenter of “EEG”.

Johanna San Miguel denounces harassment on social networks. Photo: Facebook/ Johanna San Miguel

“ This subject, whom I see is the father of a family, does not stop insinuating disgustingness and a half towards me and trying to denigrate me (…) None of us should put up with that kind of comment. (…) Fear is the last thing I have of you MACHISTA! ”, assured the remembered ‘Queca’.

Johanna San Miguel got a tattoo just like Stefano Salvini

Did he revive the flame of love? johanna san michael surprised by showing a tattoo during his time on the program “more shows”. The curious thing is that the figure on the actress’s arm is the same as that of her ex-partner Stefano Salvini.

“Stefano has created a web series. It’s the new trend, it’s a web series called ‘Voices’. The character is spectacular, she falls for me (…) ”, clarified the actress, mentioning that they will work on a project together.

Johanna San Miguel defends the work of ‘warriors’

The ‘lion mother’ johanna san michael He responded to the detractors of the “EEG” program that he conducts with Renzo Schullersaid that the competitors go through a training of high performance athletes to be able to overcome the circuits of the program.

“ Everyone says ‘make cups’, and yes, we started making cups and we’ve been on the air for 10 years, the competition is increasingly extreme , the boys make an overexertion. The effort required to be in a program like this is very clear,” said the actress.

Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller lead the “This is war” program. Photo: Screenshot of “This is war”

How tall is Johanna San Miguel?

johanna san michael She is the current host of “EEG”, she is also one of the most important figures of the national show. In addition, she is remembered for her character ‘Queca’ in the series “pataclaun”.

The presenter of the competition reality show is often called the ‘chata’. But how true is that nickname? Well, the 54-year-old actress he is 1.56m tall .