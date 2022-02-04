During the edition of Esto es Habacilar this Thursday, January 3, Johanna San Miguel spoke out before the complaint made by two young people who assured that the participants are mistreated in the program, because they make them wait for long hours to enter the set.

Before these accusations, the host of the América TV space mentioned that the long time that the participants must wait is due to the protocols that are executed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“All the public here and all of us before entering the América Televisión facilities go through an antigen test,” he said at the beginning.

“It is tedious, but the rules are like that, the protocols are like that, and we have to take care of ourselves due to COVID-19. It’s true, sometimes we have to wait. I have also been waiting for a long time sitting down, but it is like that, because there are a lot of us and we want to be here”, he mentioned.

What did the young people say against Esto es Habacilar?

In Love and fire, Valeria Burgos and her lover denounced irregular treatment by the production of the program towards the guests. The young woman denounced everything that happened during her visit to Esto es Habacilar; Likewise, she claimed her rights, because she waited more than 10 hours so that, in the end, she did not even participate in a game.

