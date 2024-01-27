Following the premiere of the long-awaited 2024 summer season of 'This is war', Attention was focused on the renewed rivalry between hosts Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma. The enmity between both personalities dates back to their time as a jury on the program 'I am', in Latin, and it seems to have resurfaced strongly. What happened between the two? Find out all the details in this note.

What did Johanna San Miguel say about her time working at Latina?

In the most recent broadcast of EEG, Johanna San Miguel did not hesitate to remember the times when she was part of the jury of 'Yo soy'. The former protagonist of 'Pataclaún' was honest and admitted to having felt excluded by her colleagues and she pointed out that the San Felipe channel did not invest enough to provide comforts to her work team.

The controversy arose when the blonde host made a comment about Latina's cafeteria and its lack of amenities, compared to her experience on América TV. Christian Rivero, another of the drivers, came forward, changing the subject and provoking a more direct response in San Miguel. “Why didn't you have lunch with us? What were you saying about that cafeteria?” Rivero asked.

“The truth is that the cafeteria was not what it was when I was in 'Pataclaún', they gave you that cafeteria. You were all locked in the same dressing room where there was a bathroom inside. It's the truth about Latina, I'm very sorry, no they invest like here, in Pachacámac”, Johanna said.

Was Johanna San Miguel excluded by her classmates in Latina?

On the other hand, the actress said that she felt excluded during her time in 'Yo soy', pointing out that her colleagues used to have lunch together, leaving her aside. “I am a good person and when they all had lunch together with Maricarmen Marín, with Karen Schwarz, who the only thing missing is to come here to sell their girdles, with Rivero and Katia, all sitting having lunch, do you think that any Did they ever invite me to have lunch with them? No, never,” said San Miguel.

Even Johanna dared to share an emotional memory, saying that she was alone in a dressing room, eating a plate of ají de gallina, while crying without anyone noticing. “I told Katia: 'Why are they doing this to me, why are they putting me aside?'”he related.

This new episode of tensions between Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma has not only revived old differences, but has once again highlighted the challenges and rivalries that sometimes exist in the competitive world of Peruvian television. Viewers will be attentive to how this story will develop in the summer season of EEG and whether the relationship between the hosts will remain marked by discord.

