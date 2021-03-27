The presenter and actress Johanna San Miguel joined the list of artists who have commemorated the World Theater Day this Saturday, March 27.

Through his official Instagram account, he left an emotional message along with several photographs that reflect his passage through stages and casts made up of renowned actors of the national show.

The conductor of This is war He assured that he maintains the hope that the theaters of Peru will reopen their doors to the public, since for now they are closed due to preventive measures against the pandemic.

“How I love you, theater of my life. What a magical place, what beautiful emotions are born from you. The curtain is closed for now, but we will be back soon! A lot of m … and long live the theater that saved my life many times ”, were the words of Johanna san miguel in the publication that already has more than 6,000 reactions.

Johanna san miguel

In one of the photos, the actress appears accompanied by her great friend and actor Carlos Carlin. In another image, he is on the stage where he gave his popular show Looking for a husband in bed. While in the following, the presenter of América TV shines with a cast of young people dressed as ballet dancers.

Among the actresses and actors who have celebrated World Theater Day are: Wendy Ramos, Katia Condos, Nataniel Sánchez, Emilia Drago, Andrés Silva, Carlos Carlín, among others.

