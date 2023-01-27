After the Instarándula portal captured Johanna San Miguel in the middle of a car crash, the driver spoke about it to calm her followers.

This last January 26, johanna san michael was involved in a car accident that was registered by a follower of the Instarándula portal. The account managed by Samuel Suárez showed the presenter near a car that had crashed, so it was speculated that this had been part of the incident. However, the host of “This is war” clarified the fact and pointed out that she only came down to help the injured person.

“A boy was going very fast and he crashed a lady’s car. I was behind and, when I was there, I had never really seen anything like this. I got to my attention and got out to see what was happening and to be able to help the person. After They saw that I was fine, I left and at one point a girl came to record me and I told her: ‘Don’t record me,'” he said. Video: America TV