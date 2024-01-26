Johanna San Miguel continues to make people talk after the arrival of Katia Palma and Cristian Rivero, former Latina figures, to the program 'This is war'. In the January 25 edition of the América TV reality show, the remembered Queca once again referred to her former colleagues from 'Yo soy' and about her time on the Av. channel. San Felipe. However, the host of the competition format never imagined that her new colleague would respond to her after questioning the success of the remembered space for imitators.

What happened between Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma?

It all started when Johanna San Miguel made a comparison about the work environment at Latin when she was part of the series 'Pataclaun' and during the period in which she was part of the jury table of 'I am'where he shared roles with Cristian Rivero, Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Ricardo Morán.

According to the América TV figure, when he worked on the comedy program, Latina “was something else” and when she returned as a judge “it was no longer the same vibe.”

Johanna San Miguel spoke about Katia Palma. Photo: LR composition/Kevinn García – La República

For her part, Katia Palma did not remain silent and responded effusively: “You sank channel 2, you sank it (…) Ricardo, at what moment”. To which Saint Michael replied: “So, why did ('Yo soy') close? Why aren't you there and hosting 'The Great Chef' with Peláez?”

The member of Las Bandalas made it clear that if she is on 'EEG' it is because the public loves her and the viewers demanded new faces, giving as an example the entry of new 'warriors' and 'fighters'.

Why did Johanna San Miguel have lunch alone when she was in Latina?

The 'Mama Leona' continued to attack the channel where she worked before her return to American screens. She claimed that her former classmates 'I am' They kept her away from them, so she often went to her dressing room to have lunch alone. Furthermore, she revealed that Maricarmen Marín always asked her why she was always sad.

“I told him, almost crying. No, I cried. I told him 'Hey, you know what, I feel overwhelmed by all of you'. But, you know what? Life takes many turns and now you are here (to Katia Palma)”he expressed.

