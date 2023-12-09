A few weeks ago, Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma starred in a media confrontation after the statements of the driver of ‘EEG’ in which he said that he did not get along with the comedian, when both were part of the jury of ‘Yo soy’. After that, the former actress of ‘The Holy Convent’ replaced the reality show host for a few days, further increasing the discrepancies every time they were consulted on the subject.

What happened between Johanna San Miguel and Raúl Carpena?

In one of the recent editions of ‘This is war’, the presenter Johanna San Miguel and the participant Raul Carpena They had an exchange of words. It all started when the actress tried to make fun of the member of the reality show participant. However, the ‘Combatiente’ did not remain silent and reminded him of Katia Palma.

“It’s not funny, answer, don’t make jokes because it’s not funny and the rating goes down. The funny one here is Facu, and in any case the funniest is Piero,” said the driver. Given this, the member of the ‘Combatientes’ did not remain silent: “For example, Renzo (Schuller) finds me funny; ‘Chata’ finds Facundo; and for me the funniest host is (Katia Palma), everything is perspective, a question of vision”he answered.

What did Katia Palma ask Johanna San Miguel?

Katia Palma was on the program ‘Amor y fuego’ and responded to her differences with Johanna San Miguel. On the subject, the actress said that she was already tired of the América TV figure calling her names at all times and recommended that she dedicate herself to continuing working, instead of mentioning her to generate controversy.

“Stop talking about me. I haven’t done anything to you, dedicate yourself to your program, your shows, I don’t know, your pets. Let me go, what do you have against me? Leave me alone, each one has her own job, her own path. We’re too old to talk about that.“said the former jury of ‘I am’.