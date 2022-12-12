Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlin They have become one of the favorite pairs of the peruvian television. And it is that the actors who gave life to Queca and Tony in the series “Pataclaun” have openly shown their closeness and intimacy.

The artists, who have also shared work projects together, made it known to the public that they had thought about the possibility of conceiving children. Despite the initial desire, the proposal never came to fruition.

How did Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín meet?

The closeness between Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín dates back to 1985, the year in which they met. At that time, both coincided for the first time in the filming of “Carmín”, at Casa Dasso, in Barranco. Later, in the recording sets of the popular series “Pataclaun”.

Although at first the closeness was instantaneous, they became inseparable over time. At the end of the work on “Pataclaun”, the two took different directions, but they always coincided again on projects.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín performed together in “Pataclaun”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Why were Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín not a couple if they both wanted to have children?

Despite the fact that San Miguel and Carlín give off a particular chemistry and many have wanted the couple to consolidate, this has not happened. The idea of ​​joining beyond friendship has also arisen between the two, which is why, according to Johanna, they had even thought about having children together when they were younger.

However, one of the impediments for them to conclude the action of uniting romantically was the personal predispositions of each one.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín met while filming a soap opera. Photo: composition LR/La República/Instagram capture/@johanna_san_miguel_dammert

“I did have that idea and I told him. (to tell Carlos Carlín that she wanted to be a mother) ”, Johanna declared to a local media. “But you weren’t in the best condition,” Carlin replied in the same interview.

Likewise, the two would have reflected for a long time on whether or not to become a couple, finally focusing on only having a friendly relationship. This, mainly, to the different characters that each one has.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín have shared acting roles. Photo: composition LR/shot from Instagram/@johanna_san_miguel_dammert

“For years, everyone has wondered why we are not together, why we are not a couple. It is impossible. We’d gouge our eyes out, we’d end up on Sundays. Carlín is a hermit again, I think he wants to be alone for the rest of his life with Místico and Layla (his dogs) and his dolls. In my case, I do want to find someone who is the best for me. Carlín is colder, I am more passionate,” said San Miguel.

The opinion of the TV host is also shared by Carlín. He points out: “If we decide to start a relationship, we would end up killing each other within 48 hours. It’s a love-hate.”

How did Stefano Salvini and Johanna San Miguel meet?

Stefano Salvini and Johanna San Miguel they were one of the show’s most popular couples. The actors met during the filming of the movie “At 40” which was released in May 2014. What was fiction in the film became reality in the lives of the artists.

At the beginning, their love was kept a secret until the program “Love, love, love.” They were supported when they kissed passionately in a disco. At that time, Salvini wanted to justify that they were only talking for the second part of the shoot.

After several months of the controversial romance, love would have faded and they broke up.