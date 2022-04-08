“Pataclaun” was the series that took over a large part of the national audience in the late 90s and early 2000s. Its peculiar humor ridiculed the national context and the charisma of its characters. Two of its members were Johanna San Miguelwho played “Queca”, and Carlos Carlin, who gave life to “Tony” had a chemistry on the screens was more than evident. That made both of them maintain a fairly close friendly relationship off camera.

Even the current driver of “This is war” He once posted pictures of a kiss with his colleague, causing fans of both to speculate about a relationship. However, the two have made it clear that they will remain friends and that they will work together as many times as necessary, such as in the show that they have been preparing and that will premiere on April 21.

Johanna San Miguel and Caros Carlín talked about having a son

However, both Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín have come to think of formalizing as a couple and even having a child due to their good relationship. However, the “mother of the Warriors” pointed out that her colleague and friend likes solitude, so she finds it difficult to maintain a romance.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín will present a show of only 12 performances. Photo: Instagram

“We have even talked about having a child when we were kids. I am an excellent mom. For years, everyone has wondered why we are not together, why we are not a couple. It is impossible. We’d gouge out our eyes, we’d end up on Sundays. Carlín is a hermit, I think he wants to be alone for the rest of his life with Místico and Layla (his dogs) and his dolls. In my case, I do want to find someone who is the best for me. Carlín is colder, I am more passionate, “said San Miguel for El Comercio.

Carlos Carlín reveals that Johanna San Miguel did not want to meet him

Although today they are inseparable friends, at the time Johanna San Miguel He tried to avoid Carlos Carlín on more than one occasion. The anecdote was detailed by the actor himself, who pointed out that in the mid-1980s he had his first meeting with his professional colleague.

“That day she was with our only valuable congresswoman that we have, who is Susel Paredes, and she joked with me in the worst way… In ‘Pataclaun’ he had no choice but to put up with me, although he did some very serious and traumatic misdeeds”, he specified.

Johanna San Miguel shows the great friendship she has with Carlos Carlín. Photo: The Republic

Carlos Carlín affirms that he would like to conduct another program

The comedian Carlos Carlín was widely publicized after the end of the program “This is habacilar” as one of the new hosts of “This is war.” Moreover, the great affinity he has with the iconic reality show host, Johanna San Miguel, made the suspicions even stronger, until he himself spoke about it and closed any possibility.

Carlos Carlín does not rule out the idea of ​​returning to television to lead a program similar to Wantan night. Photo: Carlos Carlin/Instagram.

As is known, the actor has extensive experience in the area because he was in charge for more than seven years with the television space “Wantan night”, but in January of this year the production ended his interviews. Therefore, the artist detailed: “I am confident that it can be achieved, I do not want to stay calm, I have been piqued with the program, I really liked the experience and I would like to replicate it. Hopefully it can be done in some other space and always preserving the quality of the product and offering people different things, which I think is a value”.

Johanna San Miguel kisses Carlos Carlín: “I just love him”

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín created quite an uproar in networks, after the host of “This is war” shared a romantic photo with his friend on Instagram.

The also actress was encouraged to publish a postcard where she appeared kissing her colleague on the mouth. The image was accompanied by a tender message: “I just love him. Something good is coming.”

Johanna San Miguel kisses Carlos Carlín. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Carlos Carlín reveals to his followers the end of “Wantán Night”

The actor Carlos Carlin Remembered for having personified ´Tony´ from “Pataclaún”, he managed to create a career as a host and one of his most fruitful shows was “Wantán night” broadcast by Movistar Plus, which was on open signal for more than five years. However, in December 2021, he announced the end of his broadcast.

Carlos Carlín announces that his Wantan Night program is coming to an end. Photo: Instagram capture

“Yesterday, after 7 happy years, I recorded the last ‘Wantan Night’ shows. A space where I learned a lot and where we gave space to many and many national artists who had no other spaces to show their talents and share their stories” Carlin said.

Johanna San Miguel: Stefano Salvini dedicated a tender message to the actress

The actors Stefano Salvini and Johanna San Miguel had a media relationship in 2014. They met during the filming of the movie “At 40″, and they had an instant chemistry, because in fiction they also acted as a couple. Despite the criticism for the age difference between the two, since Salvini is 20 years younger than her, the figures were not affected.

Stefano Salvini remembers Johanna San Miguel fondly. Photo: Instagram.

Currently, both maintain a good friendly relationship, even on April 7, they met again in the city of Cusco when the actress had a presentation. “I love you too. You are a cape, it was the best to see you in your show. I had seen you in all your facets, except in theater and you break it. I admire you. I love you so much, genius,” Salvini commented on her Instagram account.

Johanna San Miguel was outraged by Rosángela Espinoza’s comment

The host of “This is war”, Johanna San Miguelwas surprised by one of Rosángela Espinoza’s comments when she participated in a reality game that consisted of guessing the background songs, in one of them they played the song “Adiós amor” by Daniela Darcourt, however, the popular ‘Selfie Girl ‘ said that the interpreter was Yahaira Plasencia.

“No, no, no, for God’s sake! Daniela Darcourt! The one that had the luxury and privilege of singing the National Anthem in the match in which we won . A kiss, Daniela, we love you, we love you, we adore you, ”said Johanna San Miguel, confused.

Did Johanna San Miguel ‘square’ María Pía Copello?

The new season of EEG, 10 years has been characterized by the confrontation between Johanna San Miguel and María Pía Copello. One of the most remembered moments occurred at the beginning of March, when the ‘Mama Leona’ squared the leader of the combatants and called her ‘Maria victim’.

Johanna San Miguel faces Rafael Cardozo

A bitter moment occurred in EEG, 10 years, in its edition of February 25, when the captain of the ‘combatants’, Rafael Cardozo tried to humiliate Said Palao for his team with the aim that he “follow his orders”, a situation that the driver did not seem correct.