Despite the fact that more than 25 years have passed since its premiere on national television, the series “Pataclaun” still continues to give people something to talk about in the national show business. Everything is due to the fact that Latina announced the retransmission of this production, for which some actors publicly claimed about the royalties that the Jesús María channel has not complied with them, over the years.

One of them was Moserrat Brugué, who attacked the television house by assuring that he did not receive any payment for the concept of royalties. Subsequently, Gonzalo Torres also spoke out, but he revealed that he has received the respective payment for his work in the series, although he did not specify if it was all corresponding. Carlos Alcántara also did the same.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín talk about royalties from “Pataclaun”

Now it was the turn of Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlin. The first was the one who started all this massive claim through his Instagram account. However, she did not clarify whether or not she received money for royalties from said series, but she did specify that she is registered with Inter Artis Peru, the entity through which she receives the corresponding money.

“I put a story and it became a huge, giant ball (laughs), and it went everywhere. What do we feel? We can’t do anything now, right? But I think the rules of the game should change for the new generations or for those who start doing things, in the sense that, really, this is a program that is 25 years old. […] We understand that there are other countries in which, if you repeat a series or a novel, well, your royalties are important. For this reason, I made the comment, ”he indicated for El Comercio.

Johanna San Miguel was part of the “Pataclaun” series. Photo: composition LR/AméricaTV/Latina.

For his part, Carlos Carlín once again demonstrated that sarcastic attitude that characterizes him and only managed to joke about the subject when he was consulted. “I assure you that the father of ‘The Little Wonder’ lives super well, right?” He said.

