Johanna san miguel He returned to conducting This is War after almost six years. This Tuesday, January 26, it was presented as one of the new additions in the renewed version of the program.

Her return to América Televisión as a host generated a lot of emotion among viewers and competitors, who gave her a warm welcome to the space.

In communication with different media, she assured that she is very excited to lead This is war, the origin, which specifies the return of many original reality figures, such as Yako Eskenazi and Melissa Loza.

Johanna San Miguel indicated to The Republic that hours before being presented she was very anxious. “Suddenly I began to feel palpitations in my heart and I said: ‘something is going to give me right now’ … But that’s fine because before going on stage it is ‘part of’ being very nervous, she said.

He also referred to the reasons that motivated his return to competition: “There are many emotions. In fact, together with Mathías we were the pioneers and I always wanted to take it up again at some point … And suddenly I received a call from Mariana (producer). I lay down on my bed to think about what it would be like to go back and found myself there, driving again. That was intuitive, like I felt it was time to do it. “

When asked about an alleged rivalry with Gian Piero Diaz and the ‘combatants’, the actress also assured that she considers the program as a family.

“What I like about This is War is that we are a great team. I am going to share with everyone, with the ‘warriors’, also with the ‘combatants’. We all do the program and we are all a team, ”he said. Johanna san miguel.

In the same way, she spoke of Jazmín Pinedo and the performance she has had in the last year as the presenter of This is War. In addition, he commented if he would like to co-drive with her.

“Jasmine has shown that she is a very good driver. She is going to go very far. That is why she has been summoned for This is War, like Pía, Mathías and Piero. I have no problem sharing the stage with anyone ”.

