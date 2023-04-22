johanna san michael gave an interview for the internet program of his friend, the actor Carlos Carlin. In this conversation, she referred to the reaction she had with a child in a sequence of the “Send whoever sends” program, for which she was criticized on social networks by users and some television hosts. The presenter of “This is war: the classic” made a mea culpa and revealed how she felt after the avalanche of comments.

In one of the editions of the program Maria Pia Copello and ‘Carlota’, the actress Johanna San Miguel participated in a sequence in which several children showed their talent in different categories. However, what caught the attention of the viewers was the way in which the remembered ex-member of “Pataclaun” grabbed a minor’s arm, which for many was an abrupt reaction.

“Johanna San Miguel pulling a child on national TV. *Fact: this part has been removed from the América Televisión YouTube channel”, “The child’s face says it all”, are some of the posts that could be collected from Twitter .

Johanna San Miguel was a trend on Twitter for her action in sequence of “Send whoever sends”. Photo: Twitter

Johanna San Miguel admits mistake

In his conversation with Carlos Carlin, Johanna San Miguel acknowledged that it was a mistake to have taken a child’s arm in a careless way. In addition, she said that, after Rodrigo González criticized her, she felt bad about what had happened because at that moment she did not realize what she was doing.

“You always have to accept things that you don’t do well. One of my worst detractors has always been ‘Peluchín’, and when what happened happened I felt very bad, I felt really bad for like a week and terrible. I said: ‘how bad what I have done’. I felt horrible because he was a child“, he expressed.

