Johanna Malinen’s column | Many people think that my home region is a miserable place – I have learned there how to succeed in life

Johanna Malinen’s column|My home area is poor and sick. But the local culture has taught me how to live an excellent life, writes Johanna Malinen in her column.

I’m from From the crystal. It seems that there is no more miserable place in Finland than my home region.

In North Karelia, a lot of people get sick and die early from cardiovascular diseases. The diet is bad, the cramming is less bad. Too few children are born, and they even few have adhd. Poverty is a problem, and the threat of Russia is just around the corner.