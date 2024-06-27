Johanna Malinen’s column | I’m quite the thrill-seeker, but I’ve figured out how to feel everything

Johanna Malinen’s column|I’m always nervous about everything. Fortunately, it is possible to cut off the worst edge of a feeling with one sentence, writes Johanna Malinen in her column.

I am tensioner. You wouldn’t necessarily believe it on the face of it, because I’m also quite a bean pot, an extrovert in fashion terms. Still, social situations often heat up uncontrollably.

I like to perform, but at the same time, the excitement of performing is so strong that my limbs go numb and my heart beats louder than the bass of my first car.