Thursday, June 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Johanna Malinen’s column | I’m quite the thrill-seeker, but I’ve figured out how to feel everything

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Johanna Malinen’s column | I’m quite the thrill-seeker, but I’ve figured out how to feel everything
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

I’m always nervous about everything. Fortunately, it is possible to cut off the worst edge of a feeling with one sentence, writes Johanna Malinen in her column.

I am tensioner. You wouldn’t necessarily believe it on the face of it, because I’m also quite a bean pot, an extrovert in fashion terms. Still, social situations often heat up uncontrollably.

I like to perform, but at the same time, the excitement of performing is so strong that my limbs go numb and my heart beats louder than the bass of my first car.

#Johanna #Malinens #column #thrillseeker #Ive #figured #feel

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Eastern partners demand that the EU finance a “line of defense” to protect their border against the Russian threat

The Eastern partners demand that the EU finance a “line of defense” to protect their border against the Russian threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]