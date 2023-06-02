In the latest edition of “This is war,” johanna san michael had no qualms about revealing LIVE the reason for the enmity between Gian Piero Diaz and Renzo Schuller. The close friends, who hosted the reality show “Combate”, preferred to always keep the causes of their estrangement in reserve; However, the popular “Chata power” gave details and told who was “culprit” of the event. For his part, the popular ‘Shu Shu’ only managed to show a smile, although apparently he was not very amused.

What happened to Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller?

“The best friends, everything was happiness,” said Johanna San Miguel, at first, to later drop the bomb. “I am going to tell you who it was who broke that friendship of years as brothers of Renzo and Gian Piero: Peter Fajardo, the general producer of ‘Esto es guerra’”added the television presenter.

Then the popular “Mama leona” explained what Peter Fajardo said to Gian Piero Díaz so that this would be the big draw of the program. “Peter Fajardo called Gian Piero Díaz and told him ‘poor thing that you tell Renzo that we are calling you to pull you off.’ And what do you think Gian Piero did? Hide the information”narrowed.

What did Gian Piero Díaz say about his feud with Renzo Schuller?

Gian Piero Díaz was encouraged to play Renzo Schuller’s theme a little more in an interview with “Amor y Fuego”, and affirmed that there is mutual respect. “Out of respect for that beautiful friendship, out of respect for the affection that I not only have for him, but for his family and his entire environment (…) There has never been evil between the two, therefore, there is no reason why We can’t talk at some point.” remarked.

Renzo Schuller and Gian Piero Díaz made up one of the most beloved duos on Peruvian TV. Photo: composition/capture América TV

What did Gian Piero Díaz say about Renzo Schuller joining “EEG”?

Despite the fact that they both distanced themselves,Gian Piero DiazHe indicated that he agreed with the entry ofRenzo Schullerto the reality “This is war”. Along these lines, the TV presenter stated that it seemed correct to see his former duo as the defender of the “Combate” team. “It seemed the most logical thing to do. If (we are talking) about representatives of the ‘combatants’, (we are) Renzo and who is speaking to you, ”he maintained. In the same way, he specified that there were other figures who could assume the conduction of the program broadcast by América TV: “These are people who have already had contact with the reality show. In fact, a couple of live tests were done.”

