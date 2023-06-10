He can’t stand it. johanna san michael He regretted having greeted Rafael Cardozo so euphorically for his return to “This is war”, because, moments later, the businessman asked that Patricio Parodi be expelled. This fact caused him indignation and he did not hesitate to express his annoyance to the cameras of “América spectacles”. “The changes that we had requested were favorable and this seems to me a baseness, a horrible betrayal. this,” said the actress.

The host of “EEG” considers that the Brazilian is envious of ‘Pato’. “Really, damn the time he walked in. In other words, I receive it beautifully (…). It seems like revenge to me, which is felt much less than Patricio. He knows that he beats him at whatever. He has always had a feud with Patricio. It’s a dirty play”he added.

Patricio Parodi and Rafael Cardozo faced each other?

After finishing the program “This is war”, Rafael Cardozo spoke with the cameras of “América spectacles” in the channel’s parking lot and did not realize that Patricio Parodi was meters behind in his vehicle. Upon hearing the Brazilian’s statements, ‘Pato’ commented on calling him, but without success. The only thing that Cachaza’s ex managed to answer was that he go to defend himself against “Send whoever sends”, because he was eliminated from “EEG”.

Did Patricio Parodi ignore production calls after being eliminated from ‘EEG’?

He is upset! Patricio Parodi did not give up after being eliminated from “This is war” live. “I’m leaving this studio today, they forget about me in ‘EEG’, they forget about me in ‘Baila conmigo’ and I also tell the producer Silvana that she’s not giving me any appointments over the weekend” he said at the time.

Hours later, one of the producers of the program tried to contact him and after several attempts, the reality boy picked up the call, but ended up cutting it off. ar. “If you have something with Rafael (Cardozo), with Peter (Fajardo), it’s your problem that should be solved, but, at least, don’t cut me off. So many years for you to act that way with me, Patricio”Silvana Vega said.

Did Luciana Fuster refuse to go to “EEG” after the elimination of Patricio Parodi?

The day after the elimination of Patricio Parodi, the drivers and participants noticed the absence of Luciana Fuster. Johanna San Miguel said that she was to be expected, since he is her partner. “Obviously, Luciana will not come. Luciana feels annoyed, she feels hurt, ”she said.

