The local show business rocked when Johana Cubillasdaughter of former soccer player Teófilo Cubillas, told “Amor y fuego” that Mirella Paz would have flirted with her husband Juan Ichazo on social networks, however, the sauce boat came out to deny it.

Now, the influencer’s followers questioned why she “puts her hands on the fire” for her husband in one of the question and answer boxes on Instagram. Johana Cubillas wrote an extensive response.

“This question is asked a lot and with that I confirm that the majority reflects in the other what they have lived in their own experience. Note that I have also experienced it and they have also been unfaithful to me at the time, but that does not mean that it will happen with all your partners much less that all men are equal ”, he said at the beginning.

“Actually, this situation amuses me,” said Mirella Paz. Photo: Johana Cubillas/Instagram, Mirella Paz/Instagram

What did Johana Cubillas say about her husband Juan Ichazo?

“I put my hands on the fire for Juan, because I know very well who I married I know his values, I know where his loyalty comes from, and he and I know very well everything that we have been through and we are still here and will continue to be together”, commented Johana Cubillas.

He specified that each relationship has its own challenges and should not be judged. “Nobody can talk about other people’s relationships because they simply don’t know them, they have no idea of ​​the basis of each relationship, of the quality of people that form it. So, when there isn’t that, it’s very easy to think that everyone is unfaithful and that sooner or later they’re going to play you wrong.”

“They have also been unfaithful to me at the time,” said Johana Cubillas. Photo: Johana Cubillas/Instagram

Johana Cubillas reflects on marriage

In another part of the text, the entrepreneur said that she fully trusts her daughter’s father and is aware that not everything is always rosy in a marriage.

Johana Cubillas and Juan Ichazo. Photo: Johana Cubillas/Instagram