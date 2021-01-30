Johana Bahamón, in the Internal Restaurant. Camilo Rozo

Despite the pandemic and the intermittent confinement measures, a very particular undertaking opened its doors last October in Bogotá. In an old brick house in the heart of the city, the Internal Restaurant stands out, a new version of the gourmet restaurant that had already become famous in the touristy Cartagena de Indias. There, in the hot walled city, she operated in a courtyard adjacent to the San Diego women’s prison, staffed by inmates who thus reduced her sentence. In the Colombian capital, by people who have already served their sentence and are on the path of re-socialization. “The taste of freedom,” reads a message in the kitchen.

The house of the Internal Action foundation, where the restaurant operates, is a production center that also includes an advertising agency, a barber shop, a theater, a clothing workshop and a tattoo workshop. In all these spaces, people who have been behind bars work or are trained, and some replicate models that have already been successfully implemented in Colombian prisons. In a room on the second floor is the office of Johana Bahamón, the renowned actress who, after stepping on a prison for the first time invited as a jury of a beauty contest, and shocked by the stories she encountered, decided to put aside the sets of television in which he worked for 15 years to turn to help the prison or post-prison population. “I believe in second chances” is the motto that has accompanied the foundation that he presides.

“We have all made mistakes, we have all asked for second chances,” says the businesswoman and entrepreneur in dialogue with EL PAÍS. “Many of us have been given those second chances, and I feel that there comes a time in life when we have to give back. What better than to do it with people who many times have not had even the first opportunity, “he says. Bahamón is also the author of the book Stories deprived of liberty (Planet), about which he will talk this Saturday –at 8:30 p.m., Colombia time– within the framework of the Hay Festival in Cartagena, which this year is held virtually and free of charge.

“I no longer wanted to be the protagonist of any story. I wanted to make their stories visible, for them to be the protagonists, and for people to get to know them. What I did was use the visibility that I had from my work from before, but channel it to focus on them. That also happened with the book ”, he tells about his change of life and the work that gathers eight testimonies. In the eight years that have elapsed since then, Acción Interna’s humanitarian work has benefited more than 40,000 people deprived of liberty and more than 2,000 post-sentenced. A leadership that has earned him multiple distinctions.

Various organizations have warned about the precarious situation of prisons in several Latin American countries. In the midst of the pandemic, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Chilean Michelle Bachelet, has called for States to protect the life and rights of persons deprived of liberty. In Colombia, the prison emergency has been brewing for decades, with overcrowding a chronic problem. The country’s 132 jails have a capacity for 80,000 inmates, but last year they held more than 120,000 – the second largest prison population in South America, after Brazil.

“The problems of the prison situation in Colombia go far beyond overcrowding,” warned the latest report on humanitarian challenges from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). “One can be deprived of their freedom, but that does not mean that one is deprived of their dignity”, Bahamón values. “They have been incarcerated for a long time physically, but not mentally. For what they do here, creativity is needed, letting their talents come out ”, he points out about the Internal Action House. An embassy of second chances.