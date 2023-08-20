His life went on. But with the realization that life is fleeting and death can also strike at any unexpected moment. The truck that drove into the south side of the dike almost a year ago, killing seven people, just missed Johan van Driel. “The carelessness of existence has disappeared here. There is a south side before the accident and a south side after the accident.”

#Johan #fatal #neighborhood #barbecue #Zuidzijde #panic