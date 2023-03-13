Johan Vasquez He continues to suffer in Italy and his squad is close to relegation. This Sunday, the Mexican team, cremonese fell 0-2 to the Fiorentina and sinks into the issue of relegation, ranking at the bottom of the general standings with just 12 points, tied with the sampdoria with the same units.

suffer the whole encounter

Vásquez played the entire match in which Rolando Mandrágora put Fiore ahead with a left-footed shot to the far post of the Cremonese goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Immediately afterwards, Arthur Cabral scored the 0-2 at 50′ to give Fiorentina a concrete victory.

Johan Vasquez add another full game starting with Cremonese, that although this is important for the Mexican defender, his team is still downhill and they are 12 points away from the relegation zone.

Hellas Verona and Sampdoria are the other teams that are in the relegation zone with 19 and 12 units, respectively.