The cremonese seek salvation this season in Serie A, but after 18 games they have just 7 points and are in last place in the standings. For this reason, the directive decided to change the technician and david ballardini came to replace Massimiliano Alvini this weekend, after the defeat against Monza.

This change in the bench seems to favor Johan Vasquezwho coincided with Balladini in the genoa Last season. The Mexican defender was almost not taken into account by Alvini, so now he hopes to resume the rhythm of the game with the new strategist, who will look for a miracle to save Cremonese from relegation.

For now, Johan has already received the first good news after the change of coach and it was his call to the game this Tuesday, January 17 at the Italian Cup. The Tigers will visit in the round of 16 napoliwhich is the leader in the league tournament with an advantage of 9 points over the AC Milansecond in the table.

This is the first call for Johan Vásquez after 3 games without being taken into account. Against him Empoli On November 11, 2022, on matchday 15, the Sonoran remained on the bench and after that he was not taken into account for the matches against Juventus, Hellas Verona and Monza.

While the last match in which Vásquez started and played 90 minutes was in a goalless draw against AC Milangame in which he was reprimanded at minute 67. In total, with the cremonese This season the Mexican has added 522 minutes in 9 games, only 5 as a starter.

That is why with the advent of ballardini It seems that it could change the panorama for the Mexican, who with the genoa he played 30 games, 29 as a starter. The first test will be this Tuesday in the cupbearer contest, where Vásquez will have the opportunity to prove his worth again.