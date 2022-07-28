FC Barcelona has no intention of ceasing its movements in terms of the transfer market for this summer, there is a lot of activity in the offices of the culé club that seeks to hit the table with the signings.
With the arrival of new players who will configure and complete Barça’s defensive line, the intention of the Barça sports secretary is to continue looking for players who meet the profile desired by Xaviin addition to his initial request to double all the positions to be able to compete calmly without worrying about adversities of force majeure, throughout the season.
FC Barcelona has shown a constant and unceasing interest in Mark Alonso Y César Azpilicueta, who are part of an important tactical scheme of Chelsea. The Blaugrana team has accelerated contacts with the directors of the Chelsea to try to reach an agreement for both players, but there are always setbacks and complexities waiting. However, the Barcelona team does not give up in the search for players who can cover the left and right sides. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, one of the names that appears and is now in the orbit of interesting options for Barça is the 29-year-old Colombian, Johan Mojica.
Mojica, is an important piece for the elche, has shown to have a good level and performance, despite the total performance of his team. Barça would be analyzing the option of signing him thinking of having the left side completely covered. Johan Mojica has a termination clause of only 5.5 million euros and Sevilla and Atlético would also be attentive to his situation.
Barça has an interesting list of names where Marcos Alonso was in first place, but there has also been a very strong interest in signing Javier Galan, Gaya Y Caio Henrique.
