Colombian Johan Mojicaone of RCD Mallorca’s new signings this summer, had a great performance in his first official match in a Mallorcan shirt, which ended in a 1-1 draw against the reigning European champions, Real Madrid.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian’s first half went from strength to strength, just like his team’s, with a good presence on the offensive field and very attentive to the possible counterattacks that Real Madrid posed in the final stretch of the first 45 minutes.

Defensively, he did not have to work much in the low block unlike Pablo Maffeo, since the Madrid players focused most of their attacks on Vinicius Jr.’s flank and he maintained concentration when the white attack passed close to his position.

The Colombian defender of RCD Mallorca Johan Mojica (l) disputes a possession with the Turkish midfielder of Real Madrid Arda Güler (d), during the LaLiga match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid, this Sunday at the Son Moix stadium, in Palma. EFE/CATI CLADERA Photo:EFE Share

One of the best opportunities for the Bermellón team in the first minutes came from his boots, with a good run behind Dani Carvajal and a cross that was close to connecting with Vedat Muriqi on the penalty spot. The passage through the changing rooms did not affect a very inspired Mojica who was present in the action that ended with the corner kick pushed by the Kosovar forward into the back of the Madrid goal.

Mojica vs Real Madrid – El Tiempo Photo:SofaScore Share

Halfway through the second half, the Colombian had a saving chance for his team, clearing the rebound from a shot by Kylian Mbappé that Rodrygo was on the verge of finishing off.

Despite the few training sessions carried out, Mojica played the full 90 minutes and continued to make appearances in the opposition half, showing several flashes of quality and bringing his experience to close the tie in the final moments.

SPORTS WITH EFE

More sports news