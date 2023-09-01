Friday, September 1, 2023
Johan Mojica: called up to the National Team and celebrates it with this great goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2023
in Sports
Johan Mojica: called up to the National Team and celebrates it with this great goal

Johan Mojica

The Colombian is a figure of Osasuna.

He Osasuna drew 2-2 on their visit to witches, against whom he had lost 2-1 at home in the first leg in Pamplona, ​​and was therefore left out of the match this Thursday Conference League and the European competitions of the new season.

The Navarrese team needed a comeback in Belgium and came to have it in hand, when they went ahead 2-0 with goals from the Colombian Johan Mojica (minute 27) and the Croatian Before Budimir (53), but Bruges later balanced the score with goals from Brazilian Igor Thiago (73) and Dane Andreas Skov Olsen (76).
tremendous goal

That last goal for Bruges was accompanied by controversy. The Osasuna players protested considering that the goal had been preceded in the play by a free kick.

The goal was validated and the tie left Osasuna, seventh ranked in the last Spanish League, with honey on their lips.

Therefore, there will be no Spanish representation in Friday’s draw for the Conference League, the third most important competition between clubs. Uefa.
