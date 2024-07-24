JHan Mojica He became the third signing of the Majorca to face the next one and is the fourth Colombian footballer to defend the Balearic club’s jersey since 2002. The full-back will wear the seventh jersey in Spain.

The vermilion team officially presented Johan Mojica this Tuesday, who bears the signature of the Basque coach Jagoba Raze yourself, replacement for Mexican Javier Aguirre. Mallorca paid Villarreal around 1.5 million euros, Spanish media reported.

“Welcome to your new home, Johan,” wrote the Spanish club on its social media, which signed the 31-year-old from Cali to a contract until June 2027.

Mojicarunner-up of the last America Cup With the Colombian national team, he will replace Jaume Costa and will try to earn a place in the starting eleven alongside Valencian Toni Lato. Daniel Luna, for his part, is a gamble for Javier Aguirre: “He is a different player who is already knocking on the door.

The footballer from Cali has had little continuity in the Osasunahas not had many opportunities in the first team (he played on loan at Mirandés last season), although in the first friendly of the current preseason, he was part of the starting team.

Mojica31 years old, will continue for another season in Spanish football defending the left wing of Mallorca after his time at the Rayo Vallecano, Girona, Elche, Villarreal and Osasuna.

“Hello, Mallorca fans! I’m Johan Mojica and I’m here. I’m very happy to be part of this great family, looking forward to a good season and with great enthusiasm and hunger for success. See you soon,” were Mojica’s first words on his arrival at the club.

In addition, the side of the Selection He joins the long list of Colombian-born footballers who have played in the League, including Perea, Bacca, Falcao, James Rodríguez, Valderrama, Higuita, Yerry Mina, Navarro Montoya and Freddy Rincón.

He joins the select group of Colombians who have worn the Mallorca shirt. In 2002, with Gregorio Manzano on the bench, midfielder Harold Lozano, trained in América de Cali’s youth system, reinforced the Mallorcan team after his time at Real Valladolid. Later, Pereira-born Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández (2029-2020) and Cali-born Daniel Luna (2023-2024) arrived on the island.

