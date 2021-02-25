Johan mendoza, better known in the artistic world as ‘Chacaloncito’, returned to television screens and revealed that he was one of the artists economically affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The remembered child star appeared on the program La banda del Chino and commented on the situation his family is going through due to the crisis that is hitting the country, which greatly affected the music industry.

Years after playing the role that would give him his nickname, the young actor has become an artist. However, he is now forced to leave the stage to take to the streets in search of sustenance for his family.

Thanks to your savings, Johan mendoza He was able to create his own orchestra and start a food business in his home. Both businesses had to suspend their services due to the quarantine.

During an interview in space hosted by Aldo Miyashiro, the popular ‘Chacaloncito’ He reflected on his career in novels: “It makes me remember stories and anecdotes that I have lived doing that series and that have brought many satisfactions”.

The actor’s father said that he uses a microphone and a loudspeaker to ask for support in Oquendo, where they live. “I have seen him go out to the streets, to work with his speaker to bring a plate of food,” he said.

The young interpreter asked for support in front of the cameras and made a call to his neighbors. “Music gives satisfaction, joy. It doesn’t matter if they don’t give me coins, the thing is that people don’t throw me away, “he said. Johan mendoza between laughs.

