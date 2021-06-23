EasyJet is one of the main European airlines and competes with Ryanair for the throne of the low cost. The pandemic has taken its toll on it in the form of the first losses in its history, recorded in the last fiscal year. The restrictions decreed by the Government of the United Kingdom, its main market, have led to a transfer of the fleet to other destinations. Despite the difficulties, its CEO, Johan Lundgren, in a telematic interview with EL PAÍS, is optimistic about the recovery of air traffic and, in particular, in Spain, where the company has just opened a base in Malaga.

Question. There is a lot of uncertainty about the future. When do you estimate that it will return to pre-pandemic air traffic levels? What are the markets that will recover first?

Answer. It is difficult to predict when demand will return to pre-pandemic levels because there is still uncertainty, but we know from past recessions that short haul and leisure travel will return first. With this in mind, we at EasyJet couldn’t be better positioned to lead the recovery. With so many European governments easing restrictions to reopen travel, we are prepared to significantly increase our flights for the summer with a view to maximizing the opportunities we see in Europe.

P. EasyJet has just announced that 90% of its fleet will be operational during the summer. But what level of occupation do they expect?

R. We have kept the fleet ready to fly and have the flexibility and agility to take our customers on vacation this summer, which means we are prepared to operate up to 90% of our fleet during peak demand. We know that there is a pent-up demand; We saw it, for example, when the UK green list was first published.

P. The UK has opened a very restricted green list of countries to travel to. Isn’t it critical to recovery that that list be expanded?

R. It is absolutely crucial. The shocking decision to add Portugal to the UK amber list when it was on the green list is a huge blow to those currently in Portugal and to those who have booked to reunite with loved ones, or take a well-earned break at summer. With infection rates in Portugal similar to those in the UK, this decision is not supported by science.

In addition, it does not make sense either not to add more countries to the green list when most of the infection rates of Europe are in a downward trend and in many places below those of the United Kingdom, such as the Balearic Islands with a current rate. 33 per 100,000 inhabitants and Malta, with only 12 out of 100,000.

The pace of vaccination in Europe is accelerating and this summer will be crucial for the recovery of the industry and the economy as a whole. Science shows that unrestricted travel to many countries (including Spain) is already low risk. Many countries in Europe have taken a positive approach towards UK travelers and it is frustrating that the UK itself is taking an overly cautious approach that is not justified by science.

We continue to ask the UK government to add more countries to the green list because, like the rest of the UK economy, it comes out of this lockdown with some precautions, there is no reason the same is not possible for travel international

P. How do you rate the decision of the Spanish health authorities to allow all vaccinated tourists to enter in June without restriction, including the British?

R. I think this was the right decision. Vaccinated travelers are at very little risk. Evidence shows that your chance of getting covid and infecting anyone else is much lower than for unvaccinated people. But beyond this, in many cases we do not believe that any restriction is necessary to travel from Europe to Spain, as this trip will carry limited risks. This will increasingly be the case as vaccination levels increase because the risk to health services will progressively decrease.

P. His colleague Michael O’Leary, from Ryanair, has said that ticket prices in the coming months are going to drop a lot due to the excess supply and the need to attract travelers. Do you share that opinion?

R. EasyJet has always aimed to offer customers excellent value for money and affordable rates. While we are one of the largest airlines in Europe, this is a fraction of the capacity that we would normally fly to. Furthermore, we know that there is a pent-up demand and that customers will be back in the skies as soon as they can. We retain the flexibility to quickly accelerate to capture and serve that demand.

P. EasyJet just announced losses of 645 million pounds in its first fiscal half. How do you plan to end the year? When will they be profitable again?

R. EasyJet has been forceful in tackling the challenges of COVID-19: our results are in line with expectations despite ongoing challenges, we have maintained significant liquidity and an investment grade credit rating, having raised more than 5.5 billion pounds during the pandemic. Our focus on positive contributing flights during the winter season minimized cash consumption, which was better than anticipated in the second quarter. We continue to meet our important restructuring and cost reduction program, which will help improve margins and reduce seasonality in the future. We expect the program to save around £ 500 million in 2021.

P. What do you think of the public aid that old flag companies such as Lufthansa, Alitalia or Air France-KLM have received?

R. At EasyJet we are not opposed to public aid to airlines, but we do believe that it should be offered on an equal footing so that all European airlines can benefit. The European Commission should closely review all state aid cases to avoid unfair competition.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren.

P. In Spain, the rescue of the airline Plus Ultra has been widely criticized. Do you have an opinion?

R. We do not comment on specific cases, but, again, in principle we are not opposed to state aid. We simply believe that they should be offered on equal terms so that all operators can benefit and healthy competition can be preserved in each market, for the benefit of customers.

P. Over the past few years we have seen a boom in low cost versus traditional airlines. With the pandemic, are we heading towards an increasingly low cost?

R. The so-called low-cost business model has shown great resilience throughout the pandemic based on the peer-to-peer business model and its flexibility to quickly adjust capacity to meet demand. We know that short haul trips will be the first to recover and therefore EasyJet is best placed to lead this recovery.

Consolidation of the sector

P. Do you think that the pandemic will cause the disappearance of many companies that have appeared in recent years in the heat of the increase in demand for air travel?

R. There is a pent up demand, we saw it every time the restrictions were lifted, so hopefully there will be room for all the operators in the market. We have always been in favor of healthy competition in the industry as this will give customers more choice and also avoid market distortions.

P. What are your forecasts for the Spanish market, which depends on tourism more than other countries?

R. Spain has always been one of our clients’ favorite summer destinations and is a strategic market within our network. The opening of the new seasonal base in Malaga this month confirms our commitment to the country in which we have consistently invested in recent years. The new base generates around 100 new direct jobs and gives us the ability to meet peak demand in summer, giving us the possibility of opening up to new markets that we can now serve from Malaga. Despite the obstacles arising from the pandemic, we know that our clients are willing to plan their summer holidays in Spain, so we continue to work with European governments to ensure that this is possible.

P. What do you think of the purchase of Air Europa by Iberia?

R. We do not comment on decisions made by other companies.

P. In Spain, there is an initiative to vaccinate crews as risk personnel. Do you share this request? What is EasyJet’s policy in this regard?

R. Safety is our top priority. The airline industry is subject to strict regulations and EasyJet follows the guidelines established by the WHO, ICAO and EASA, the ECDPC and the health authorities of each country. Our crew will receive their vaccinations according to the vaccination schedule of their country of origin and are generally determined by age and medical condition, not profession.

P. Spain and other countries like France are talking about banning short-haul flights in the future for environmental reasons. What do you think of this initiative?

R. We do not believe that banning flights is the right solution to fight pollution. The aviation industry must reinvent itself to play its role in the fight against climate change. EasyJet has consistently led the industry by driving action against climate change, including supporting the development of zero-emission aircraft, being the first major airline to offset all its carbon and the first airline to support aviation entering the EU ETS scheme. The long-term future of short-range aviation is zero-emission aircraft, which fly on hydrogen and electricity. Government investment is needed to support this transition and invest in the necessary solutions. It’s also important to note that the shortest flights have the fewest emissions, so banning short-haul flights will do very little to address aviation emissions.

P. Spain is also going to impose taxes on air tickets for environmental reasons. Will it not be counterproductive for the recovery of the sector?

R. Aviation needs to innovate to get out of the climate crisis. Taxes hold back innovation. Therefore, taxes should be used as a last resort, only if aviation deviates from its path towards decarbonisation. If there are to be taxes, they should incentivize carbon savings by reflecting emissions as closely as possible and finance investment in carbon-saving technology. Airlines do not have to pay for their emissions multiple times, even when they offset them. Rather than taking money out of the sector, governments should focus on positive incentives to drive innovation. If unavoidable, green tax revenue should be reinvested in the sector.