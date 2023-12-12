After two editions of Today Inside Live in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Johan Derksen thinks he has had enough. He will not participate in a possible third edition, the TV analyst said on Monday in Today Inside on SBS6. “I've done it twice now and I didn't enjoy it twice,” said 74-year-old Derksen a day after the VI trio performed in the Amsterdam concert hall.

