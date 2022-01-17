Johan Derksen says in tonight VI today , in response to the abuses in The Voice of Holland , that ‘John de Mol has made a serious mistake’.











Referring to the unacceptable behavior of band leader Jeroen Rietbergen who confessed to sexual misconduct, Derksen states: ,,It happened in 2016. Then he worked on The Voice, a successful program. When a message comes up that says ‘the pianist can’t keep his hands off the girls with his claws’, then I know exactly what John de Mol is like. Then he calls him to him and scolds him completely rotten.”

“Normally you kick him out. The only protocol for this sort of thing, but he had to deal with the fact that it was his sister’s partner of all sorts. So John had two reasons for sticking to a reprimand. He didn’t want to go out with his company and his show with such a riot, and he didn’t want to ruin his sister’s happiness.”



‘I’m not that shocked’

Where Derksen was surprised, René van der Gijp was not surprised. “Everyone is shocked and surprised, but it didn’t shock me that much. Look, it’s a playground for people with bad intentions. Such a setting with girls who already dream of a career as a singer at the age of ten. Reminds me a bit of 25, 30 years ago. Did you have tens of thousands of Miss Elections in the Netherlands? Miss Noordwijk, Miss Capelle aan den IJssel, those were always playgrounds for malicious people. Walking into a dressing room, just at the wrong time.”

“I was not surprised. You know how men are. When men fuck something they want to pass it on. They can’t keep that to themselves. Then it’s no longer fun,” said Van der Gijp, who called it ‘annoying’ for Linda De Mol. But ‘if we are three weeks further, it will wear off again’.

Criticism of Talpa

VI today also criticized the organization of Talpa, which includes the SBS 6 program. ,,The entire Talpa organization hangs together like a sticky group of friends. You have Erland (Galjaard), who is very friends with Molendijk. Erland and his wife (Wendy van Dijk) go to Borsato’s parties. Marco, our director, is Erland’s (Galjaard) bosom friend. Then that pianist, Jeroen (Rietbergen), who belongs to the club, is a friend of Molendijk. Can they all still be critical of each other and say to John de Mol: That guy has to go? Molendijk emphasizes at Shownieuws that he is a very good friend of Rietbergen and then says: ‘He is a bit of a flirt’. Endearing almost, how do you get it out of your mouth?”

