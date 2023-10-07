The municipality of Amsterdam has declared the area around the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam a safety risk area for next Sunday in connection with the Ajax-AZ match. The municipality reported this on Saturday according to the ANP news agency. Mayor Femke Halsema made the decision in consultation with the police and the Public Prosecution Service.

The police take into account the risk that supporters are out to disrupt public order before, during or after the match. Now that this measure is in force, the police can preventively search everyone in the area from 12:00 noon and check them for possession of fireworks or weapons. Ajax-AZ’s kick-off is Sunday at 2:30 PM. It is not clear until what time the measure will apply.

The measure applies to the entire area around the Johan Cruijff Arena, including the metro and train stations Strandvliet, Bijlmer Arena and Bullewijk. The parking lots at De Toekomst sports park (P2, P-Bus and P-Plus) are also included.