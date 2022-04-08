During the last days, in La Plata, a very peculiar photo that involved a Gymnastics soccer player jumped from cell phone to cell phone. In the image, Johan Carbonero was observed with the ball and six rivals from the Board of Trustees who surrounded him, but today he is in the eye of the hurricane, since he can go to trial for a sexual harassment complaint.

An employee of the hotel where the attacker was staying appeared before the Justice and made the complaint for harassment and attempted sexual abuse.

It may interest you: (The best Olympic goal in the world? See Barcelona’s in Copa Sudamericana)

“We decided to do it when he locked her in the room. There were many horrible situations, but that was already a limit,” explained when the complaint was filed Fernando Jerez, the girl’s father, in statements to Radio Provincia.

Carbonero’s speed and daring instilled confidence in the fans, to the point that many considered him the figure of 3-0 against El Patron in his first games. All the good that the Colombian had shown was, suddenly, covered. From praised footballer to noted man.

“I am a fast, technical and intelligent player,” he said when he was introduced in Gimnasia. Although the phrase carries a dose of vanity, the striker ratified those characteristics on the pitch.

“The expectations I have are very high. It is an excellent opportunity for me and for my football career,” said the 21-year-old in that teleconference presentation.

Separated from campus

“As a result of the publicly known facts involving the player Carbonero Balanta, the Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata informs its associates and associates and the general public that, within the framework of the Institutional Action Protocol for the prevention and intervention in situations of violence and/or discrimination based on gender and/or sexual orientation, the Team has already intervened. Interdisciplinary professional, offering a listening and containment space to the affected young woman to learn first-hand about her situation,” the team said in a statement at the time.

And he added: “Likewise, attentive to the provisions of the aforementioned Protocol, work will be carried out in an integral manner, summoning the player to an interview, prior to preparing a report with the measures that are considered necessary to implement in this case.”

Today, the situation is difficult for Carbonero. It could go to trial, after the request of Virginia Bravo, head of the Functional Unit of Instruction 7 of La Plata before the Court of Guarantees 2 of La Plata, what has the player in suspense.

Gymnastics has not ruled on the case and the decision of the court is awaited, which will study the petition.

It may interest you: (Alexandre Guimaraes, from America, affected by plane crash in Costa Rica)

THE NATION, ARGENTINA

Sports

GDA