Rodrigo Camacho

Guadalajara / 19.06.2021 20:39:33

The Álvarez dynasty added yet another name to professional boxing. Johan followed in his family’s footsteps and made his debut in the Tribute to the Kings show, where he achieved his first victory by knockout in the first episode against Erick Hernández from Guadalajara.

After starting his career on the right foot, Johan shared his perspective after the impact that turned into a knockout. “I felt an adrenaline rush… I wanted him to stop to give me another one. I felt a huge adrenaline rush. Thank God, I hope my rival is very well and to move forward, “said the man from Guadalajara.

Both his father and his coach agreed that Johan stuck to the fight plan they devised. They also highlighted Álvarez’s calmness to stay in control of the fight and not make “beginner mistakes.”

Marcelo López, Johan’s coach, was happy for his pupil’s quick victory. “What we prepare is the day-to-day work, and if the result is given as soon as possible, the better,” said who has trained Álvarez in recent years.

Among the positive aspects, they highlighted the fast I saw bulls so that Johan had a greater recovery time for the next fight. They still do not know how many more fights they will have in the year, but for now they are focused on the next one.

JMH