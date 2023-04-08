Home page World

From: Momir Takac

This bear is in the enclosure. But in Trentino, a jogger may have been killed by a wild animal. © picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

Dogs found a dead jogger in a forest in Trentino. Investigators suspect the man was killed by a bear.

Caldes – The body of a jogger has been discovered in a forest in northern Italy. He might have been killed by a bear. The police and forest rangers, who have started the investigation, are investigating this suspicion.

The man started on Wednesday (April 5) in South Tyrol’s neighboring province of Trentino for a run. When the 26-year-old did not return, his partner sounded the alarm. The police launched a search operation on Mount Peller, including with search dogs and drones. Around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday night, dogs finally tracked down the jogger.

Jogger killed by bear in Trentino? The body showed serious injuries

The body was reported in a piece of forest in Caldes in Val di Sole, not far from the Grum Alm South Tyrol News. The body had multiple injuries, some of them serious. An attack by a wild animal was one of the possible causes of death. The investigators do not rule out that the 26-year-old was a bear victim, the news agency writes ansa.

Bear attacks are not uncommon in northern Italy. In South Tyrol, a young man was suddenly attacked while walking. Bears have also been sighted in Trentino recently. Locals told the newspaper L’Adigethat there have been several attacks on farm animals in the past month. At the beginning of March, not far from Caldes, a man was attacked by a bear and injured his head and arm. Also A brown bear has been spotted in Bavaria.

South Tyrol: Autopsy should clarify whether Jogger was killed by a bear

The investigators in the current case are hoping for information through an autopsy. Forensic pathologists are to determine whether an attack led to the death of the jogger. It cannot be ruled out that the man died for other reasons and that the wild animal inflicted the injuries on him after death. Also in Slovakia, a jogger was attacked by a bear on a hiking trail. (mt)