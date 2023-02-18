Just a few months away from the commercial debut of Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140, the first hybrid of the Romanian brand which will arrive in dealerships from June 2023. Orders are already open, with the Renault group brand having recorded good preliminary success for this model which makes the most of the shared technologies of the Losanga and the Alliance without losing all those features that have already made this family car a successful model. We got to know a preview of the new Jogger Hybrid during the test drives international which was held in Portugal. To help you get to know this car better, here are 5 things to know about Dacia’s first hybrid.

1. Efficient Hybrid Technology: Jogger Hybrid is equipped with a powertrain composed of a 1.6 petrol engine with two electric motors, one of 36 kW and another unit that acts as a high voltage generator of the HSG type. All combined with a 1.2 kWh battery and multi-mode transmission with clutchless dog clutch. The car thus always starts in electric mode, maximizing efficiency and keeping fuel consumption low.

2. Long journeys without worries: the electrified architecture combined with already above-average performance in terms of mileage on a single tank make Jogger one of the most suitable models for the daily needs of a family. With over 900 km of range on a single tank, during our preview test drive on a mixed route we found an average consumption that fluctuated between 4.4 and 4.5 litres/100 km. Added to this is the possibility of being able to proceed for over 80% of the time spent behind the wheel in electric mode.

3. The battery is there but not cluttered: the presence of the accumulator does not affect the load capacity of the Dacia Jogger Hybrid which on the 5-seater version always has a volume of 708 liters while on the 7-seater it stops at 160 liters with the seats in position. This is because the 1.2 kWh battery has been positioned under the loading floor, where the spare wheel should be. A choice also made on the ECO-G for the LPG tank.

4. New Digital Dashboard: Jogger Hybrid further digitizes the dashboard given that alongside the infotainment system display, the 8″ touchscreen Media Nav with smartphone replication, there is a 7″ cluster behind the steering wheel that replaces the 3.5″ of the endothermic and bi-fuel versions. On this screen it is possible to view the driving information but also the energy flow diagram.

5. Simple offer: the range of the hybrid version of Jogger is available in just two trim levels, Expression and Extreme, both already equipped with almost all the elements required by Dacia’s customers. On the top of the range we also find the automatic climate control, the rear view camera for parking, the 16” black alloy wheels and the Key Less Entry system. Prices start at 25,250 euros.